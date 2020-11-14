1/1
Tera R. Garber
2009 - 2020
PEKIN - Tera Renae Garber, 11, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital Emergency Department in Springfield.
She was born to Kendra Garber on April 30, 2009, in Pekin, IL.
She was preceded in death by one cousin.
Tera is survived by her mother; sister, Tena Marie Garber: grandparents, Theresa and Jay Doran: grandparents, Kent and Jennifer Garber, great-grandparents, Wayne and Marleen Schmidt, Mary Catherine Gustafson and Ken and Karalyn Garber; one aunt, Kassi Whalen; one uncle, Kegan Garber; 12 cousins; and numerous other aunts and uncles.
Tera attended Schramm School Pekin, IL, She was the happiest, most loving Angel ever, who brought joy to all around her. Tera taught true happiness to everyone she met. She was a treasure to her family and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at Lake Whitehurst Clubhouse on Sunday, November 22, 2020, between 2 and 6 p.m. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family. Cremation has been accorded.
Memorials may be made to Schramm School, 300 Cedar St., Pekin, IL 61554.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Lake Whitehurst Clubhouse
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
