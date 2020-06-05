Teresa Anne Schultz
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS ~ Teresa Anne Schultz, 55, of Marquette Heights, passed away at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center of Peoria.
Born Sept. 16, 1964 in Evansville, Ind. to John B. and Sandra Sue (Bruce) Tyler, she married the love of her life, Edwin Schultz, Jr. on June 27, 1984 in Wahiawa, Hawaii. He survives
Also surviving are two sons, John (Jerrica) Schultz and David (Allyson Nicole) Schultz; four grandchildren, Kolton, Konner, Ami Lee Anne and Zachary; one brother, Brian Tyler; one sister, Sheryl (Mike) Marchetti; her father-in-law, Edwin Schultz, Sr, and many other family members and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her mother; one brother, Jay Tyler, and her mother-in-law, Patricia Ann Schultz.
She worked as a Personal Assistant for DORS and was proud and passionate to serve her clients, Susan and Sandra Holderfield and thought of them as family. She was always thinking of others before herself.
Teresa enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, she was a great cook and would do so for her family. In her free time she loved watching the birds and nature in her own back yard and most of all the open roads while taking rides on Edwin's Harley
A gathering celebrating Teresa's life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday June 11, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois CancerCenter Foundation, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, Ill. 61615.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.