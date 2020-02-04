|
|
Teresa Earle
EAST PEORIA - Teresa M. Earle, 62, of East Peoria passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born on September 8, 1957, in Peoria to the late Hugh and Melissa Cordle Griffin. She married Daniel Earle on July 21, 1979, in East Peoria. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2015.
Surviving are two children, Melissa and Andrew Earle; two brothers, Tony (Mary) Griffin and Travis (Kathy) Griffin; two brothers-in-law, Michael (Janis) Earle and Shawn (Jackie) Earle; and many nieces and nephews.
Teresa worked at the Social Security Administration from 1975 to 2010, when she retired.
Teresa was a member of the East Peoria First United Methodist Church. She loved music and was an accomplished musician on several instruments, playing at church and for other special events.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church for Puppets for Jesus and Snack Pack or Illinois CancerCare.
Teresa's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020