|
|
Teresa Janecke
PEORIA - Teresa Janecke, 67, of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on April 2, 1952 in Clanton, AL, a daughter of Glen and Eloise (Henley) Baugh. She married Danny Janecke on May 7, 1972 in Preemption, IL. He survives.
Teresa is also survived by her mother; three siblings; children, Jennifer (Duane) Reed of Washington and Kari Schimmel of Dunlap; and grandchildren, Seth, Grace, Hunter and Evan Reed and Connor and Cooper Schimmel.
She worked as a receptionist at Illinois Cancer Care for 25 years. When she retired, she was able to pursue her true passion: doting on her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Teresa's Life will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Teresa's memory to Illinois Cancer Care.
Teresa's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019