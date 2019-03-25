Teressa Bohmer

PEORIA - Teressa Bridget (Armato) Bohmer, 50, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 6:05 a.m., in her home, surrounded by her dear family, after a fierce battle with esophageal cancer.

Teressa was born on August 6, 1968, in Peoria, IL, to Michael and Kathleen (Rogy) Armato. She was a member of St. Thomas Parish for 43 years and attended Academy of our Lady/Spalding Institute, where she graduated in the class of 1986.

Teressa's spirit of entrepreneurship and her deep love of children was manifested within "Teressa's ABC's and 123's," her in-home daycare which she ran with joy for 25 years.

Teressa served as a mother figure, confidant and counselor to every single friend and family member who came through her door. She knew no stranger and always made herself available with an open mind and heart.

Teressa was born into a St. Louis Cardinals family, but quickly became a devout Chicago Cubs fan due to her sparked interest in Mark Grace, and now Kris Bryant. She was their biggest fan, although she was also the biggest fan of all of her loved ones in her life.

Teressa's favorite titles were mom, wife and nonnie. Her biggest pride in this world were her four boys and two grandsons, that her and Terry raised with the most love and support. Teressa was very proud of the beautiful family she created.

Teressa is survived by her one true love, Terry Bohmer; and her sons, Ryan (Jacy), Brandon (Carly), Taylor and Tyler. She is also survived by her beautiful grandsons, Paxton and Finley; her father, Michael (Chaon); one brother, Joseph (Libby); and three nephews, Nick, Landon,and Aiden. Her father-in-law, Charles (Lana); brother-in-law, Charles (Dan); and a multitude of other wonderful family members and cherished friends also survive. She was so very loved.

Teressa is preceded in death by her best friend and devout mother, Kathleen (Rogy) Armato; and her mother-in-law, Janet Bohmer; along with other dear souls. We are confident her spirit is resting comfortably with her loved ones.

Teressa loved life and it loved her right back. She was the best example for us to live a life that was worth being excited about. She will forever be held in our hearts.

Visitation for Teressa will be at Wright & Salmon Mortuary on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a recitation of the rosary at 3 p.m. Her funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas Parish in Peoria Heights on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m., with further visitation one hour prior to the mass. Fr. Paul Stark, S.J. and Fr. Thomas Taylor are officiating. Private burial of ashes will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary