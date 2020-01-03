|
|
Teri Wittekiend
WASHINGTON - Teri L. Wittekiend, 66, of Washington, IL passed gently into the Lord's hands on December 31, 2019 at Unity Point Health Methodist in Peoria, IL.
Born February 4, 1953, in Champaign, IL to the late Jess and Emily Cesal Lathrop. She married Harold "Mickey" Wittekiend on September 30, 1988, and he survives. Also surviving are her children, Jeremy (Laura) Stewart, Jonathan Stewart, Nathan (Stefani) Stewart, Michael (Kristi) Wittekiend, Cathy (Tim) Behm, Theresa (Doug) Skibba as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Brad (Deborah) Lathrop and one sister Tami Strickfaden.
Teri was the manager of Cato Fashions for 10 years and President and owner of Wittekiend's Midwest Martial Arts for 22 years. Teri had a generous spirit and a giving heart. She is loved and respected by many and will be missed by all.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, January 10, 2020, at Sanders Family Center, 124 Lincoln Blvd, in North Pekin, IL from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorials in her name may be given to TAPS. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020