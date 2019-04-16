|
|
Terrance "Terry" F. Miller
PEORIA - Terrance "Terry" F. Miller, 71, of East Peoria passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on July 8, 1947, in Peoria to Edward and Edith (Bierman) Miller. He married the love of his life, Carolin Eyer, his wife of 49 years, on January 18, 1969, in Washington, IL. She preceded him in death on September 9, 2017.
His parents; one brother, Benny; one son, Joey; and a granddaughter, Jenny, also preceded him in death.
Surviving are his five children, Tina Cunningham of East Peoria, Patricia (Kevin) Fuller of Peoria, Suzi (Dave) Ogle of Pekin, Terrance M. Miller of East Peoria and Robert (Reva) Miller of Washburn; twenty grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Susan Walters, James Miller and John Miller.
Terry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he received two purple hearts. He worked for Caterpillar Inc., Neal Auto Parts for 11 years, and was an avid truck driver. His favorite pastime was going to car shows with his most prized possession, a 1969 Dodge Cornet Superbee. His second favorite thing was spending time with his family and his beloved pets, Angel and Sasha.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be at noon Saturday, April 20, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the start of service at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. The Rev. Johannes Christian will officiate. Following the service, the family will hold a celebration of life at the Bunker, located at 100 Bittersweet Road, Washington, IL, starting at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greater Peoria Honor Flight Program.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019