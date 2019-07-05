|
|
Terrence A. "Terry" Donahue
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Terrence A. "Terry" Donahue, 72, of Germantown Hills, IL passed away at 10:53 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 1, 1947 in Peoria, IL to John R. and Avis (Dikeman) Donahue. He married Jeanne E. Stack on July 11, 1970 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Peoria, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are son Colin Donahue and his wife Sheila McCrea of Camanche, Iowa; daughter Colleen Donahue of Germantown Hills; brothers Jim (and the late Mary Jeanne) Donahue of Peoria and Pat (Chris) Donahue of Oregon, IL; sisters Elizabeth (Steve) Schaffer of Sparland, IL and Mary (Mike) Johnson of Brevard, NC; and sister-in-law Debbie (the late Denny) Donahue of Anchorage, AK. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Terrence was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and participated in the Honor Flight in 2018. He graduated from Spalding High School and Bradley University. He worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Operations and Planning in parts distribution/warehouse for 42 ½ years, retiring in 2009. Terrence enjoyed fishing in Minnesota, photography, traveling, gardening, Cardinals baseball, Bradley Braves basketball, and bird watching. He was a member of St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in rural Metamora where he was very active and also a member of the Knights of Columbus Our Lady of Sorrows Council 3060. He volunteered at Sophia's Kitchen and participated in CoCoRahs weather reporting.
The family would like to thank Dr. Correa and her caring team, and Dr. Liu and staff from Illinois Cancer Care. Thanks also to the team from UnityPoint Hospice, including RN Peg, and CNAs Ashley and Dawn.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Greg Jozefiak officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel with visitation following from 3:30 pm until 5:30 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary of Lourdes Cemetery with military rites accorded. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Mary of Lourdes Building Fund, 424 Lourdes Church Road, Metamora, IL 61548 or Sophia's Kitchen, 504 Fulton Street, Peoria, IL 61602. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019