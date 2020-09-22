Terri L. Luick
HOPEDALE - Terri L. Luick, 64, of Hopedale passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Terri was born on June 22, 1956, in Galesburg. She was the daughter of Frank and Dora Martin. She married John E. Luick on February 14, 1998, in Hopedale. He survives.
Also surviving are her mother and stepfather, Dora and Chuck Reason; one son, Dan (Dawn) Boles of Peoria Heights; three step-daughters, Rhonda Street of Blair, NE, Kim (Dennis) Herskind of Bellvue, NE, and Jonie (Tim) Conolly of Princeville; numerous grandchildren, including Bristol M. Flaugher, and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank (Sue) Martin of Wellington, OH, and Wes (Sharon) Martin of Salem, AR; one sister, Kelly Forbes of O'fallon; and her father-in-law, Richard F. Luick of Tremont.
She was preceded in death by one son, Sean Flaugher; one granddaughter, Sydney Flaugher; her father, Frank Martin; sister, Debbie Ann Cooksie; Amy Hinnelrick, who was like a daughter to Terri; and her mother-in-law, Joanne Luick.
Terri enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Bristol, and riding her Harley. She was known to her many friends as "Mama T."
Funeral services for Terri and her son, Sean, who passed away on September 30, 2014, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Tremont Baptist Church in Tremont, with the Reverend Noah Lee officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Tremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tremont Baptist Church, P.O. Box 42, Tremont, IL 61568; or the American Cancer Society
, 4234 Knoxville Ave, Suite B, Peoria, IL 61614.
