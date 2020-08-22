Terri (Lower) Smith
EAST PEORIA - Terri Jene Smith, 66, of East Peoria passed away at 3:58 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born on August 15, 1954, in Pekin to Ralph Richard and Donna Mae (VanDyke) Lower. She married the love of her life, Edward L. Smith, on May 12, 2000, in Pekin.
Terri spread kindness everywhere she went and was known for helping those in need. Her laughter was infectious and her smile would light up a room.
Her whole world was her family. She was a loving wife, wonderful mom and the most amazing Nana to her three grandchildren.
Terri was also known for her immense love of animals, both big and small, sheltering and nurturing many throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her mother; two brothers, Robin Lee Lower and Darrell Lower; and her son, Chad Michael Clifton.
Surviving are her father; her husband; her daughter, Rachel (Charlie) Brandt of Satellite Beach, Florida; her grandchildren, Hunter, Bella and Rainbow; three sisters, Kristia (Terry) Goss, Shelly (Randy) Beltramea and her twin, Cheri (Ed) Haun; two brothers, Greg Lower and Jeff (Lynda) Lower; and several nieces and nephews.
Terri's visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Pastor Eric N. Swanson will officiate. Burial will follow the funeral in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to respect social distancing and follow mask guidelines.
