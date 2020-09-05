1/1
Terry D. Reuling
Terry D. Reuling
PEKIN - Terry D. Reuling, 91, of Kahoka, Missouri, formerly of Pekin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 8:48 p.m. at his home.
He was born on February 21, 1929, in Pekin, Illinois, to Gregor and Hilda (Reutler) Reuling. He married June Parr on October 12, 1957, in Bartonville, Illinois. She survives.
Also surviving are his nieces, Kathleen (Mark) DeDecker of Washington, Illinois, Beverly (Michael) Stender of Mapleton, Illinois, Julie Lagacy (Chris Curfman) of Morton, Illinois, and Susan (Michael) Hodges of Glasford, Illinois; and nephew, David (Connie) Parr of Oswego, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Diane (Reutler) Hoshor.
Terry spent his career as an X-ray technician at Methodist Medical Center in Peoria, IL. After retiring, he and his beloved wife, June, moved to Seldovia, Alaska, where they lived many wonderful years doing what they loved most, enjoying the great outdoors. In 2006, they relocated to Kahoka, Missouri, and carried on their love of the outdoors on their acreage just outside of town. Terry dearly loved fishing and hunting, and he and June made many friends and spent many happy years together doing just that. He was an excellent storyteller and had a great sense of humor. Terry never met a stranger, and he would do anything to help another person. He will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love him.
Private graveside services will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton, IL. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clark County Nutrition Site, 222 N. Lincoln Street, Kahoka, MO 63445; or the National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-woolsey.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462115
