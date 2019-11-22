|
Terry Diane Wildeman
PEORIA - Terry Diane (Weber) Wildeman, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home in Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born April 10, 1954, in Peoria to Robert Weber and Jeanine Reubsam Weber Dalpiaz, She married Hans Wildeman on April 17, 1999, and he survives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharon Weber Regan Kuhlman.
Also surviving are three sons, Benjamin (Kristen) Vincent of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Loren (Whitney) Vincent of Peoria and Christopher (Laura) Vincent of Las Vegas, Nevada; and 3 grandchildren, Michael, Samuel and Natalie Vincent of Peoria. She is also survived by brothers, Robert (Virginia) Weber of Morton, Alene Kidd of Minooka and Larry Dalpiaz of Spring Bay; and sister, Jenny (Ken) Valenzuela of Torrence, California; as well as numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Terry taught for several years in Peoria Public Schools before meeting her husband, Hans, and moving to the Netherlands, where she has lived for the last 20 years. She also worked for many years at the American School in the Hague, Netherlands. She was a gifted teacher who truly loved her work. Terry loved reading, gardening and traveling. She had the opportunity to visit many destinations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Japan. Terry was a beloved Oma to Michael, Sam and Natalie and loved spending time with them on her annual visits to Peoria. They particularly enjoyed hours of playing games together. Rummikub, Phase 10 and Scrabble were some favorites. Terry had a great appreciation for art and her sons fondly remember visits to the Chicago Art Museum as children. She was always up for any adventure and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019