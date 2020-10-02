1/1
Terry L. Rudd
1944 - 2020
Terry L. Rudd
PEORIA – Terry L. Rudd, 76, of Peoria, IL passed peacefully into heaven on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
He was born on July 8, 1944 in Peoria, IL to Gerald and Dorothy (Stephens) Rudd. Terry graduated from Woodruff High School. He was the owner and operator of Rudd's Team and Trophy since 1970. He enjoyed work and received the most joy from helping others. Terry loved making everyone smile with the trophies/plaques he made for various events. He was a very compassionate person.
Terry's hobbies were softball, bowling and watching his friends, family and especially his grandkids play sports. He loved coaching his men's, women's and kids' team and developing a personal relationship with each person. Terry loved talking about the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears with friends and family. He was a VIP for Easter Seals and passionate about raising money for the local children with his annual softball and bowling tournaments.
Terry is survived by his fiancé, Donna Kemp; sons, Jerry (Angela) and Troy Rudd; daughters, Teresa (William) Ioerger and Francesca (Tony) Riggio; four step-children; sister, Sharon (Terry) Gruber; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jerald and James Rudd; daughter-in-law, Brandi (Wilhelm) Rudd; and two granddaughters, Taylor Rudd and Cherish Prins.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at The Wilton Mortuary. A service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Miranda Denler officiating. The committal will be directly after the service at Springdale Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Easter Seals, 507 E Armstrong Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 or the family of Terry Rudd. To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
OCT
5
Service
02:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
OCT
5
Committal
Springdale Mausoleum.
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
God truly collected another angel, the lives that Terry touched, the families that he gave so unselfishly to and his dedication to his own family set the bar for others to reach. Thank you, Terry for accepting me into your family and for you unwavering support. You will be missed -
Teresa Orrick
Friend
October 2, 2020
Terry had a heart of gold. Our entire Easterseals team adored him, and I treasured the opportunity to sit by him at an Easterseals Telethon luncheon. In his quiet and kind manner, he made such a huge impact for kids and families served by Easterseals. He will forever be a VIP in the Easterseals family. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Rudd family.
Katie Musisi
October 1, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Rudd family for their loss. Terry will be missed by all who knew and loved him. We shared many memories and experiences. I will miss my friend.
Jim Brown
Friend
October 1, 2020

Rest In Peace Grandpa
Jeremy Gamble
Grandchild
October 1, 2020
Terry was a hardworking good man. I will miss his friendship and his sense of humor.
Dick Williams
