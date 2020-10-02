Terry L. Rudd
PEORIA – Terry L. Rudd, 76, of Peoria, IL passed peacefully into heaven on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
He was born on July 8, 1944 in Peoria, IL to Gerald and Dorothy (Stephens) Rudd. Terry graduated from Woodruff High School. He was the owner and operator of Rudd's Team and Trophy since 1970. He enjoyed work and received the most joy from helping others. Terry loved making everyone smile with the trophies/plaques he made for various events. He was a very compassionate person.
Terry's hobbies were softball, bowling and watching his friends, family and especially his grandkids play sports. He loved coaching his men's, women's and kids' team and developing a personal relationship with each person. Terry loved talking about the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears with friends and family. He was a VIP for Easter Seals and passionate about raising money for the local children with his annual softball and bowling tournaments.
Terry is survived by his fiancé, Donna Kemp; sons, Jerry (Angela) and Troy Rudd; daughters, Teresa (William) Ioerger and Francesca (Tony) Riggio; four step-children; sister, Sharon (Terry) Gruber; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jerald and James Rudd; daughter-in-law, Brandi (Wilhelm) Rudd; and two granddaughters, Taylor Rudd and Cherish Prins.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at The Wilton Mortuary. A service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Miranda Denler officiating. The committal will be directly after the service at Springdale Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Easter Seals, 507 E Armstrong Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 or the family of Terry Rudd. To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com
.