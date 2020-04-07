|
|
Terry L. Sewell
PEORIA - Terry L. Sewell, 75, of Peoria passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria, with family at his side.
He was born on September 22, 1944, in Peoria to Raymond and Nellie (Nett) Sewell. He married Patricia Lapsley on September 14, 1963, in Farmington, IL. Patricia survives him.
Also surviving are three children, Kevin Todd Sewell of Rock Falls, IL, Craig Allen (Suzanne) Sewell of Scottsdale, AZ, and Chad Michael (Adrienne) Sewell of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren, Justin (Ashley), Abigail and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Bella and Heaven; and one brother, Ralph (Lois) Swords of Hopkinsville, KY.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Yarra Tammen-Sewell; three brothers, Gary Swords, Ronald Sewell and Michael Sewell; sister, Luanne Jackson; and mother-in-law, Anne Lapsley.
Terry was a business owner-partner at Biederbeck Brothers at the Peoria Union Stockyards. Later, with partners, he went on to purchase the Peoria Stockyards, where he operated as President, prior to retirement. He was a member of the Trivoli United Methodist Church. Terry loved his wife and family more than anything else in his life. He was always there when his children needed him, and never let us down. He loved his community, was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed conversing with old friends, new friends, and anyone kind enough to listen to his stories, and delightful sense of humor.
Graveside service were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli, IL. The Rev. Walter Carlson officiated. A future celebration of life for Terry will be announced at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Peoria Fire Fighters Local 50, Attention: Local 50 Charity Fund, P.O. Box 5005, Peoria, IL, 61601-5005.
To leave online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020