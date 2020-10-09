Terry M. Stella
PEORIA HEIGHTS—Terry M. Stella, 70, of Peoria Heights, passed away at 4:38 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2020 at his residence.
Terry was born November 25, 1950 in Peoria to Francis and Ruth Trapp Stella.
Surviving are one daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Haggerty of Bloomington; one son, Joshua (Lisa) Stella of Dublin, OH; two grandchildren, Hailey and Noah Haggerty; one brother, Gary F. Stella of Peoria Heights.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was a Viet Nam War veteran serving in the U.S. Army.
Terry worked for Caterpillar Inc retiring as a machinist.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Springdale Cemetery with Steve Stocksiek officiating.
Memorials may be made to P.A.W.S., 2600 NE Perry Ave., Peoria, IL 61603 or T.A.P.S., 100 Taps Ln., Pekin, IL 61554.
