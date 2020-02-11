Home

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Morton American Legion Hall
1955 - 2020
Terry P. Smith Sr. Obituary
Terry P. Smith Sr.
MORTON - Terry P. Smith Sr., 64, of Morton passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on March 27, 1955, in Peoria, Ill., to Paul and Margaret (Breske) Smith.
Surviving are eight children, Angie Weer of Morton, T.J. Smith (Dawn Smith) of Morton, Kayla (Brent) Wartick of Lake St. Louis, Mo., Thomas Murray of Morton, Jennifer Smith (Judd Boswell) of Delavan, Brandon Smith of Danvers, Alex Smith of Morton and Chelsea (Alex) Mickna of Homer, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn (Mark) Wells and Candy (Dennis) Hoyland, both of Groveland; and one brother, Paul (Lorie) Smith of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by both parents and one infant granddaughter.
Terry was owner and operator of Capital Scales for over 30 years.
He loved spending time with his children and his grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Morton American Legion Hall. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A private family burial of cremated remains will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
