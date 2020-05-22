|
Terry Shilling
PEORIA - Terry Kent Shilling "Slim Whitmore", 66, of Peoria, formerly of Havana,passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12:41 p.m. at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria. He was born on Dec. 26, 1953 in Canton to Jack L. and Carole (Gregory) Shilling.
Terry is survived by his son Christopher of Spring Bay and many cousins and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepson Shon Jones.
He graduated from Peoria High School and went on to work for the City of Peoria, earning the nickname "FU-Man." He retired after 37 years of service.
Terry was president of the Midnight Riders Honda Bike Club in years past. He was always quick with a joke, he had mad DJ skills, enjoyed racing and any sporting event, traveling in his motor home, was an avid historian on all things Havana and Mason County, but most importantly had a huge heart and would help anyone in need.
A special thanks to some very dear friends who helped care for him over the past few years. He loved you all and treasured the many years of friendship.
A private family service will be held.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Ability Sports supporting children's activities in Havana or The Peoria Rescue Mission. Online condolences can be left at www.HurleyFH.com Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020