PEORIA - Joanne B. Pritchard-Stage, age 84, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Joanne was born on July 18, 1935 in Peoria the daughter of Josef and Barbara (Krapp) Franken. She married Richard Stage on February14, 2014 in Peoria. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Mike (Christine) Wilson of Troy, MI, Mary (Pete) Brown of Peoria, Marcia Wilson of Peoria, Mark (Julie) Wilson of Bartonville, and Monica Wilson of Pekin; two brothers, Joseph (Carol) Franken of Peoria and Bob (Glenda) Franken of Peoria; one sister, Mary Dempster of Peoria; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Joanne loved being around her family and participating in family activities. She will be missed by her grandchildren whom called her "Oma."
Joanne was a member and very involved in the German-American Central Society and with her church, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 1 to 3 pm at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home. Cremation rites will be accorded. A committal of ashes will be held St. Joseph Cemetery on July 18, 2020 at 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life at the Lindenhof located 7601 N. Harker Dr., Peoria to follow. Memorials may be made to Susan Komen Memorial or to the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
