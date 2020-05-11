|
PEORIA - Norma Jeannine (Kranz) Coulter, 88, of Peoria passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Liberty Village in Peoria.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Peoria, the daughter of Fred M. and Hazel O. (Faust) Kranz. She married Melvin E. Coulter on March 21, 1954, at Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria.
Surviving are her children, Kevin G. (Jan) Coulter of Peoria Heights and Todd M. (Kimber) Coulter of Dunlap; grandchildren, Amy (Curt) Wesner, Eric (Melissa) Coulter, Kari (Dan) Turner, Victoria Coulter, Nicholas Coulter and Benjamin Coulter; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin; one son, Greg Coulter; and two brothers.
Norma graduated from Methodist Hospital of Central Illinois School of Nursing on Sept. 27, 1953. She worked as a nurse until 1964, when she became involved in her children's activities. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Peoria, where she taught the educable mentally handicapped Sunday School for about 45 years. After her husband's retirement, they traveled all over the U.S., including Alaska and Canada by camper and motorhome. They also took trips to Hawaii and Europe.
Family would like to thank Liberty Village for their care for the last year and a half of their mother.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a private family funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Norma's online memorial website may be viewed at www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 23, 2020