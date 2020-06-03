Thaddeus Duane Sutter
NORMAL - Thaddeus Duane Sutter of Normal, son of Duane and Carolyn Sue (Hughes) Sutter, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A graduate of Normal Community High School, he received his BA in Agricultural Communications from the University of Illinois. Thad spent several years as the Textbook Manager at Illinois State University. There, he made many good friends and reveled in workplace hijinx. He went on to be the Textbook Manager at Northwestern University before returning home to be the Bookstore Manager at Illinois Wesleyan University, where he remained for nearly 20 years. Thad thoroughly enjoyed working in the university setting and took delight in his colleagues and student workers.
A voracious reader and lover of history, Thad consumed every book he could find on WWII and Vietnam. He enjoyed listening to classic rock albums; watching 70s TV shows, like Billy Jack, the Rockford Files and Dukes of Hazzard; and was a devoted fan of Illini basketball. But what Thad loved most was spending time with family, whether in Nisswa, Minnesota, boating on the lake or at his parents' house in Towanda, having Sunday dinner. Perhaps his greatest passion, however, was teasing all of his nieces and nephews and spoiling his beloved dogs. We will miss his sarcasm, wit, hijinx and unique spirit.
Thad is survived by his parents; his siblings, Trisha (Dave) Flassing, Tammy (Rob) York, Tim (Annie) Sutter and Teresa (Samit Roy) Sutter; his nieces and nephews, Aly, Emily, Atticus, Annika, Liam and Julia; and his beloved dogs, Lil Pup and Jimi.
The family will host a celebration of life in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, St. Jude Hospital or your favorite charity; become an organ donor; buy a ridiculous and potentially annoying gift for your niece or nephew; adopt or foster a dog and spoil it rotten; and spend some time with your family, preferably teasing them.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.