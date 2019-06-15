Home

EAST PEORIA - Thelma G. Almasy, 93, of East Peoria died at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
She was born on June 4, 1926, in St. Louis, MO. Thelma married Elzworth H. "Al" Almasy on June 10, 1945. He preceded her in death on June 18, 1988.
Thelma dedicated her life to her family, including 3 sons, Lyle (Sheryl) Almasy of Washington, John (Lisa) Almasy of Varna and David (Chris) Almasy of Mackinaw; 1 daughter, Judy (Dan) Carmicheal of Lovington; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She worked in the office at Montgomery Ward, then worked and retired from Caterpillar.
Services will be private.
Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019
