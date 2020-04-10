|
Thelma "Cindy" Ingles
PEKIN ~ Thelma L. "Cindy" Ingles, 86, of Pekin, passed away at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home.
Born November 8, 1933 in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky to Silas Lindsey and Bertha Elizabeth (Grugin) Peak, she married Donald Glen Ingles on May 13, 1979 in Grafton. He died August 22, 2008 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Craig Easden; siblings, Virginia Moak, Christine Sneed, Everett, Omer, Chester, Estill, Woodrow, Howard and Elmo Peak, Elsie Stratton and Nancy Ashby.
Surviving are one daughter, Susan (Shon) Bowyer of Pekin; two step-daughters, Ianta Kivi Davis and Margaret (Ron) Smith; six grandchildren, including Valorie (Aaron) Mills of Chillicothe; four great-grandchildren, Ajay, Jaydn, Dylon and Logyn Mills and siblings, Nellie Peak, Faye (Dennis) Wainscott and Raymond Peak, all of Kentucky.
Cindy had worked as a data entry clerk for Tazewood Mental Health Center in Pekin for 11 years, retiring in 1997. She had previously worked at Keystone Steel & Wire Co. in Bartonville for 19 years.
She enjoyed being outdoors, watching birds, gardening and entering sweepstakes. She also loved surrounding herself with friends and especially her family.
Her private visitation and funeral will be Monday, April 13, 2020. Rev. John Vaughn will officiate. Burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to the , 4234 North Knoxville Avenue Peoria, Illinois 61614.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020