Thelma M. Humphrey
EAST PEORIA - Thelma M. Humphrey, 90, of East Peoria passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at home.
She was born on March 11, 1930, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, to Ernest and Cora (Empy) Burnett. She married Leslie Charles Humphrey on December 24, 1959. He preceded her in death in 1974. Also preceding her in death were her parents and one brother, Doug Burnett.
Survivors include her sons, Andy (Michele) Humphrey of Des Moines, Iowa, and Bob (Darcy) Humphrey of East Peoria; grandchildren, Andy (Mollie) Humphrey Jr., Courtney (Robert) Mitchell and Amanda (Josh) Sholley, all of Iowa; and great-grandchildren, Austin Humphrey, Emarie Mitchell and Issac Mitchell.
Thelma was an artist and retired from C&H Printing.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Inurnment will be in Springdale Cemetery in Peoria at a later date.
Special thanks to Dr. Malebranche and Thelma's caregivers, Mary Monroe and Pat Trost.
Memorial contributions may be made to WTVP 47.
