Theodora Morris
PEORIA - Ms. Theodora Harris Morris, 69, of Peoria, IL transitioned from this life to her heavenly home at 5:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Proctor Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Resurrection Power Church and Rescue Ministries with a visitation at 11 AM. Pastor Odell Dye, III will officiate. Simons Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortury.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019