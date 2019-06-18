Home

Theodore E. "Teddy" DuBois


METAMORA - Theodore Eugene "Teddy" DuBois, 22, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 1:41 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Logan County, IL.
He was born on October 18, 1996, in Peoria, IL, to Robert M. and Wendy S. (Cox) DuBois.
Surviving are his parents of Metamora; siblings, Amanda DuBois of Northfolk, Virginia, Brandon (Morgan) DuBois of Spring Bay and Cody DuBois of Metamora; paternal grandfather, Marvin (Diane) DuBois of Metamora; maternal grandmother, Janet Abney of Eureka; nephew, Eli Smith; and his cat, Whiskers.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Linda DuBois; and maternal grandfather, Donald Abney Sr.
Teddy graduated from Metamora Township High School in 2015. He detassled for Pioneer, and worked at Menard's, Versa Press, and lastly at Caterpillar as a tester. He was currently enrolled at Illinois Central College with plans to attend Eureka College next year, majoring in Computer Science. Teddy enjoyed woodworking, building and fixing computers, hanging out with his friends, and riding his motorcycle. He loved his truck.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with the Reverend Tim Beddingfield officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cedar Hills Baptist Church, 12716 North Allen Road, Dunlap, IL 61525.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019
