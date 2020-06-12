Theodore "Ted" Hebner
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore "Ted" Hebner
PEKIN ~ Theodore James "Ted" Hebner, 86, of Pekin, passed away at 12:49 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.
Born Mar. 26, 1934 in Tremont to Alfred and Della Lavina (Brown) Hebner, he married Norma Jean Butler on Feb. 16, 1958 in Harrisburg. Together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife of Pekin; two sons, Gregory A. (Tammy) Hebner of Herndon, Va. and J. Michael (Sally) Hebner of Abilene, Texas; five grandchildren, Katheryn (Sean) McAhon of Pawnee City, Neb., Nicholas (Irene) Hebner of San Leandro, Calif., Allison (Dena) Boyd of Sunnyvale, Calif., Mitchell Hebner of Coos Bay, Ore. and Evan Hebner of West Lafayette, Ind. and two great-granddaughters, Riana McAhon and Maeve McAhon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Ethan Hebner and one sister, Shirley Ann Schuck.
A 1957 graduate of the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Engineering, Ted then served in the United States Army and attained the rank of Captain.
He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 38 years, retiring in 1996 as a field engineer in the mining division.
Ted was dedicated to scouting and served as an adult leader for more than 40 years. He was a district member of the Boy Scouts of America and was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award and the Vigil Honor. He served as the Wood Badge Course Director for several years. He was the proud parent of two Eagle Scouts, and grandfather of three Eagle Scouts.
He was a 52-year and life member of Empire Lodge 126, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Illinois in Pekin. He also was a 50-year member of Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Peoria and the Mohammed Temple, Shrine.
Ted was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin, where he formerly served the church as a member and past chair of the Education Committee and as an usher at the first service held on Sunday mornings.
He was an avid woodworker.
A memorial service celebrating his life along with Masonic Rites will be held when large gatherings are again possible and will be announced by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 601 N. 4th St., Pekin, Ill. 61554 or to W.D. Boyce Council of Boy Scouts of America, 614 N.E. Madison Ave., Peoria, Ill. 61603.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved