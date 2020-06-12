Theodore "Ted" Hebner
PEKIN ~ Theodore James "Ted" Hebner, 86, of Pekin, passed away at 12:49 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.
Born Mar. 26, 1934 in Tremont to Alfred and Della Lavina (Brown) Hebner, he married Norma Jean Butler on Feb. 16, 1958 in Harrisburg. Together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife of Pekin; two sons, Gregory A. (Tammy) Hebner of Herndon, Va. and J. Michael (Sally) Hebner of Abilene, Texas; five grandchildren, Katheryn (Sean) McAhon of Pawnee City, Neb., Nicholas (Irene) Hebner of San Leandro, Calif., Allison (Dena) Boyd of Sunnyvale, Calif., Mitchell Hebner of Coos Bay, Ore. and Evan Hebner of West Lafayette, Ind. and two great-granddaughters, Riana McAhon and Maeve McAhon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Ethan Hebner and one sister, Shirley Ann Schuck.
A 1957 graduate of the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Engineering, Ted then served in the United States Army and attained the rank of Captain.
He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 38 years, retiring in 1996 as a field engineer in the mining division.
Ted was dedicated to scouting and served as an adult leader for more than 40 years. He was a district member of the Boy Scouts of America and was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award and the Vigil Honor. He served as the Wood Badge Course Director for several years. He was the proud parent of two Eagle Scouts, and grandfather of three Eagle Scouts.
He was a 52-year and life member of Empire Lodge 126, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Illinois in Pekin. He also was a 50-year member of Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Peoria and the Mohammed Temple, Shrine.
Ted was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin, where he formerly served the church as a member and past chair of the Education Committee and as an usher at the first service held on Sunday mornings.
He was an avid woodworker.
A memorial service celebrating his life along with Masonic Rites will be held when large gatherings are again possible and will be announced by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 601 N. 4th St., Pekin, Ill. 61554 or to W.D. Boyce Council of Boy Scouts of America, 614 N.E. Madison Ave., Peoria, Ill. 61603.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.