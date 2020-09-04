Theodore "Ted" Hebner
PEKIN ~ Theodore J. "Ted" Hebner, 86, of Pekin, died June 8, 2020.
His masonic rites will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, with a memorial service immediately following. Pastor Eric N. Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the services. Those attending are asked to respect social distancing and follow mask guidelines. The family also requests casual dress.
