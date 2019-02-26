|
Theodore "Ted" J. Sumner
PEORIA - Theodore "Ted" J. Sumner, 48, of Peoria passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
He was born on April 12, 1970, in Peoria, IL, to James and Judith (Wainright) Sumner. He married Heather (Mills) Sumner on Oct. 16, 2004, in Peoria. She survives.
Survivors include his father and step-mother, Jim (Barbara) Sumner; wife, Heather; son, Blake; sisters, Teri Sumner Smith and Kathi Sumner; nieces and nephews, Ryan, Rachel, Brandon and Jamie; and his beloved dogs, Brody and Ike.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith; and grandparents.
Ted graduated from Princeville High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Northern Illinois University and his MBA from Bradley University.
Ted worked at OSF HealthCare and owned and operated Ironbrook Financial. He was a past member and president of Peoria Jaycees and PACE and was previously the boy scouts Cub Master with his son, Blake. Ted loved music, especially his band Nootril Drop. He was an avid Bradley Basketball fan and enjoyed his season tickets with Heather, Dad and step-mother. He loved to go camping, swimming and vacationing with his in-laws and spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
To view Ted's obituary and create an online condolence, please visit www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019