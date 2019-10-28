|
Theodore Tingley
NORMAL - Theodore "Ted" E. Tingley, 88 of Normal passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 at 5 AM at his residence, surrounded by family.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Ted was born in Macomb, Illinois on September 26, 1931 to Claude and Mary France Tingley. He married Ellen Rinker on May 4, 1956 in Vermont, IL. She survives. He is also survived by four children, Kim Tingley of Normal, Jill Tingley of Normal, Connie (Jim) Tingley Cook of Goodlettsville, TN and Mark Tingley of Clarksville, TN as well as seven grandchildren, Meagan Beckham, Samuel Beckham, Jordan Tingley, Faye Tingley, Benjamin Trosper, Jeremiah Alomoto Tingley and Sierra Alomoto Tingley.
Ted joined the Navy in 1949 and served in the Korean War, with a total of 26 months of foreign service. He was a radio repairman and served on the LST 914. He was honorably discharged in 1953 in San Diego, CA. He received the United Nations Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.
Following his service, Ted attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired the first time in 1984 after over twenty-seven years as an Engineer with GTE. He then worked for Nashville Public Service Commission, retiring from the state of Tennessee in 1992.
He was an active volunteer for United Methodist Committee on Relief – Sagor Brown (UMCOR). He and his wife Ellen also sponsored two children in Africa for several years, and he traveled with youth groups for service projects at Mountaintop in Tennessee. Ted enjoyed being with family, traveling, reading, and doing crossword puzzles, but you could usually find him repairing and building things for his home.
A Celebration of Life for Ted will be held Saturday, November 2, at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home in Macomb, Illinois. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and with a service following at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice, or Raise the Roof Academy, Inc., or the First United Methodist Church of Normal.
