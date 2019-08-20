Home

Theresa Ann Simmons Obituary
Theresa Ann Simmons
PEORIA - Theresa Ann Simmons of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Theresa was born on December 4, 1955, in Peoria, IL, to William H. and Thecla (Aaron) Keenan. They survive. She married William Simmons on February 23, 1990, in Peoria. He survives, along with their son; two grandchildren; one sister, Kathleen (Gary) Wukitsch; and two brothers, Timothy (Lesley) Keenan and Paul (Kimberly) Keenan.
Theresa graduated from Academy of Our Lady/Spalding High School in 1974. She worked at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for 45 years.
Theresa was a wonderful mother, wife and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, fishing and having a cup of coffee with everyone. She was a warm, friendly person that never met a stranger and always had a smile.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St Bernard's Catholic Church, with a half hour prior visitation. Father James Pankiewicz will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gift of Hope or OSF Saint Francis Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
