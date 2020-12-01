1/1
Theresa Appleyard
1961 - 2020
PEKIN - Theresa Kay Appleyard, 59, of Pekin passed away at 12:13 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home.
Born Aug. 6, 1961, in Lincoln to John and Barbara (Ratliff) Fink, she married Glen E. Appleyard on Feb. 17, 1984, in Pekin. He survives.
Surviving are her parents of Pekin; two daughters, Sara (Pastor Bill) Appleyard-Pekich of Hurley, New York, and Jenni (Randy) Bowers of Pekin; five grandchildren, Evan Jordan, Cole Jordan, Gabe Bowers, Liam Appleyard-Pekich and Barbara Appleyard-Pekich; and one sister, Phyllis (David) Van Dyke of Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Luka Appleyard-Pekich; and one brother, Kevin Fink.
Theresa worked for CWTC at the Twin Oaks Adult Living Facility in Pekin for 29 years, retiring in 2016.
She loved spending time with friends and family, but being with her grandkids was her favorite. She also loved to go shopping.
Theresa was a former member of Second Reformed Church in Pekin.
A celebration of life memorial service will be announced when large gatherings are again possible. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554; or Special Olympics Illinois, 605 E. Willow Street, Normal, IL 61761.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
