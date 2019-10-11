|
Theresa B. Mahoney
PEORIA - Theresa B. Mahoney, 88, of Peoria passed away at 6:50 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Buehler Home.
Born in Peoria, January 3, 1931, a daughter of James and Gabriela Philipp Lawless, Theresa married James Mahoney August 8, 1953 in Peoria. He preceded her in death June 27, 2001 in Peoria.
Surviving are one son, Michael "Mike" (Robyn) Mahoney of Germantown Hills; one daughter, Mary (Fritz) DeVries of Princeville; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tony Lawless of Peoria, Jimmy (Mary Ellen) Lawless of Washington; one sister, Mary Carrigan of Peoria.
She was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Mahoney.
She graduated from the St. Francis School of Nursing and was valedictorian of her class.
Theresa retired as an RN from the American Red Cross and later taught and was a nurse for District 150. She last worked as an RN at Buehler Home, 10 years, retiring in 1999.
Theresa was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church.
She enjoyed walking, gardening and taking the grandchildren on picnics.
Private graveside services with a Mass will be at Resurrection Mausoleum with burial of ashes following in Resurrection Cemetery. The Reverend Father Dave Richardson will officiate.
We want to express our gratitude to the staff at Buehler Home for their excellent and compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to Buehler Home, 3415 N. Sheridan Rd, Peoria, IL 61604; St. Philomena Catholic Church, 1000 West Albany Avenue, Peoria, IL 61604.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019