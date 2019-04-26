|
|
Theresa Catherine Shaw
PEORIA — Theresa Catherine Shaw of Glendale, WI, formerly of Peoria, died peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the age of 88.
She was the beloved wife of Joe Shaw, devoted mother of sons Dave Shaw (Ishara), Jack Shaw (Mindy) and Tim Shaw (Cathy) and daughters Susan Moller (Jack), Pam Mueller (Dan), and Mary Beth Sheehan (Harry). Doting grandmother of Katie, Sarah, Elizabeth, Jack, Sophie, Julia, Alex, Will, and Jessica.
Born in Everett, MA, to Jack and Kitty Shaw, with siblings Marguerite, Nell, Bill, Jim, Wally, Bob, and Ann. She served as a nurse and Second Lieutenant in the US Air Force in Newfoundland, where she met Joe Shaw, who was serving in the Army. Terri and Joe spent 63 years building a life together in Peoria, IL, Cleveland, OH, and finally in Glendale, WI. Terri's faith, friends, and family were central to her life. She was an active volunteer at Holy Family parish and school, as well as Bergan and Spalding high schools. Whenever possible, Terri and Joe returned to the Boston area to see her beloved family.
After 40 cherished years in Peoria, Terri and Joe relocated to Glendale to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed parish activities and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 5 p.m., all at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point, WI 53217. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Poor Clare Sisters: Corpus Christi Monastery of the Poor Clares, 211 S. Main St., Rockford, IL 61102. The Shaw family thanks the Elizabeth Residence staff for the loving care they provided, especially in Terri's final weeks. Jelacic Funeral Home, serving the family (www.jelacicfuneralhome.com).
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019