Theresa Dolores Oppe
PEORIA - Theresa Dolores Oppe, 90, of Peoria, passed away at 2:27 PM on Thursday April 16, 2020.
Born in Kickapoo, IL on May 15, 1929 to Frank & Elizabeth Nader, Dolores was preceded in death by her parents and 7 siblings.
She is survived by her husband Warren of 62 years, three children, Pamela Wright, William (Kay) Oppe, Michael (Sheri) Oppe and eight grandchildren, Megan (Mark) Taylor, Ben Smith, Emma Wright, Lauren Oppe, Kevin Oppe, Jacob Oppe, Paige Oppe & Samuel Oppe and two great grandchildren Adelaide Taylor and Harrison Taylor.
Dolores was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church for over 60 years where she was a member of the Martha Club, Elizabeth Ministries, Prayer Chain and Funeral Choir.
Dolores is most fondly remembered for her "blue ribbon" fresh fruit pies that she lovingly shared with family and friends. Her hand made pie crust was often both the subject of critique and admiration after a meal. She was a dedicated prayer warrior for her church members and family and a devoted woman of faith. Dolores had a passion for flower gardening and a green thumb with pretty much every plant she came in contact with.
Growing up during the Great Depression in a home connected to the family owned grocery store, Dolores quickly learned the virtues of hard work and self-sacrifice. She lived this out with a generous spirit and selflessness for which her family will forever be thankful.
We celebrate her life well lived and take great comfort in knowing Dolores "Ran with perseverance the race marked out for her, fixing her eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith." (Hebrews 12:1-2).
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Buehler Home for the loving care they provided during her final days.
A private service will be held at Resurrection Mausoleum. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Dolores's memory may be made to the St. Thomas Food Pantry.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020