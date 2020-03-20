|
Theresa (LaVasseur) Hageman
PEORIA - Theresa Laura Hageman (nee LeVasseur), passed away March 15, 2020 at the age of 90 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Theresa was born October 7, 1929 in Augusta, Maine, the eldest child of Pierre Emile LeVasseur and Clara Melvina Houle. She was baptized according to the Rite of the Roman Catholic Church at the Church of St. Dominic in Portland Maine and held dear her Catholic values throughout her life.
Theresa was raised in Portland, and there she met a U.S. naval soldier. When Henry Robert (Bob) Hageman was discharged from the Navy two years after meeting Theresa, he returned to Portland to marry her in the Church of St. Dominic on May 11, 1950. They were married for 56 years until his death in 2006. Although she relocated to Bob's hometown of Peoria, Illinois, upon her marriage, Theresa never lost her East Coast accent or her penchant for seafood.
Theresa was the epitome of a caregiver, and was the matriarch, advice giver and confidante of her extended family and friends. Theresa's favorite life moments included picking wild blueberries as a child in Maine, hosting extended family and friends in her Peoria home, whether for holidays or afternoon barbeques and games of badminton and lawn darts, or for evening games of cards, and tending to her extensive flower gardens and particularly her purple lilac bushes. She enjoyed spending time with each of her grandchildren and several of her nieces and nephews in their youth, socializing with friends in a monthly ladies' brunch, and playing in a bowling league. In her later years she worked as a baker and enjoyed passing the evenings sitting outside with her close friend and neighbor Barb Schraeder, making an occasional trip to Emo's ice cream stand.
In addition to her husband and parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her son, Robert James Hageman, her brother Peter LeVasseur and her sister Agnes Kouns. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Hageman of St. Louis, Missouri; sister Gloria Coleman of Niantic, Connecticut; her grandchildren Jordan Burger and Lucy Burger of St. Louis, Brandy Powell of Plainfield, Illinois, Robert Hageman of Longwood, Florida, and Suzanne Hageman of Washington, Illinois. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, including Catherine Kouns Born of Lima, Ohio, with whom she was particularly close.
A burial service will be held Saturday May 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or any charitable organization.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020