Theresa Johnstone


1984 - 2019
Theresa Johnstone Obituary
Theresa Johnstone
WEST PEORIA — Theresa D. Johnstone, age 34, of West Peoria passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 1:05 p.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born Aug. 29, 1984, in Peoria to Kevin and Rhonda (Billingsley) Johnstone.
Survivors include her mother, Rhonda Billingsley; father and stepmother, Kevin (Linda) Johnstone; two sisters: Erica Johnstone, Jennifer (Wesley) Ballard; one daughter, Zodianne Johnstone-Dorsey; and one son, Aden Johnstone.
Cremation rites have been accorded and private family services will be at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
You may view Theresa's full obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019
