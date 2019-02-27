Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Theresa R. Schimpf

Theresa R. Schimpf Obituary
Theresa R. Schimpf
WASHINGTON - Theresa Rose Schimpf, 89, of Washington passed away at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Cherry Point Bay Rehab in Craven City, NC, while wintering with her daughter.
Theresa was born on September 24, 1929, in Murphysboro, IL, to Sidney and Marie Rendleman Crowell. She married Bobbie Lee Schimpf on October 21, 1950, in Arkansas. He preceded her in death on January 15, 2008.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan Finley of New Bern, NC; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Katherine Ebershol.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Stephen Schimpf; a brother; a sister; and her son-in-law.
A funeral service for Theresa will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Washington. Pastor John Rothfusz will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
Theresa's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019
