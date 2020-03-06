|
|
Theresa Richards
PEORIA — Theresa Garcia Richards, 73, of Peoria passed away at 11:58 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born January 15, 1947, in Fairbury, IL, the daughter of Peter H. and Nicolasa F. Garcia Salazar. She married Jack L. Richards on December 2, 1978, in Springfield, IL.
Surviving are one daughter, Angela N. Richards of Peoria; three brothers, Gabriel Salazar and Gilbert Salazar, both of Peoria, and Mark Salazar of Springfield, IL. Also surviving are one sister, Cathy (Rick) Virden of Peoria, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Theresa was an honorably discharged U.S. Marine being honorably discharged in 1969, after proudly serving her country for 3 years. She had previously worked at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria and later worked for the Department of Public Health in Springfield, retiring in 1993. Theresa was a member of Peoria Christian Fellowship in Peoria. She was an avid reader who liked traveling and occasionally watching a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday March 10, 2020, at Peoria Christian Fellowship, 616 Abington St. in Peoria Her brother Gabriel Salazar with officiate. A celebration of life will immediately follow her service at Veterans Pub, 2525 NE Adams St. in Peoria, until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be given to her church, the Peoria Humane Society or Wildlife Prairie Park. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020