Therese "Terry" DeBoeuf
1929 - 2020
PEORIA - Therese Ann DeBoeuf was born on December 8, 1929, in Peoria to Irene (Finck) Day and Clinton L. Day and passed peacefully at Buehler Home, with family members at her side, on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Terry grew up on a farm in Brimfield, IL, and graduated at age 16 from Brimfield High School as valedictorian of her class. She graduated from Bradley University in 1950 with a degree in business, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She had many lifelong friends from college. She was last employed in the comptroller's office at Bradley.
She married James "Bud" Louis DeBoeuf on October 8, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Brimfield. James preceded her in death, as well as her parents and brothers, William C. Day and Thomas B. Day.
Bud and Terry are survived by their children, Patty (Steve) Krisman, Jim (Kathy) DeBoeuf, Mike (Sherry) DeBoeuf and Dave DeBoeuf; as well as 5 grandchildren, Stephanie (Josh) Coan, Lindsay (Mike) Wilkinson, Monica (Trent) Chandler, Dan (Kelly) DeBoeuf and Katie (Joe) Martig; and 7 great-grandchildren, Laura, Addie, Elsa, Emery, Tessa, James and Jace. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Terry will always be remembered for her love of family, friends and cats. She had a great sense of humor and always loved an adventure. She was never judgmental in the way she treated others and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Terry lived life simply with a do what's right attitude. She always treated others with respect, didn't sweat the small stuff and possessed a work-hard mentality. Terry loved to play bridge and bowled for years. She volunteered her accounting skills for almost 3 decades to her Bradley sorority, Sigma Kappa.
She was a member of St. Philomena Church, Bradley Alumni Association, many bridge clubs and St. Philomena's bowling league.
Special thanks to Buehler Home skilled nursing staff for their loving care of Terry.
Funeral arrangements will be private for immediate family members (due to the current virus) at St. Philomena's Church on Monday, June 15, 2020, with Fr. David Richardson officiating. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Philomena Scholarship Fund.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
