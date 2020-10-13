1/1
Thetus I. "Woody" Siltman
1944 - 2020
Thetus I. "Woody" Siltman
EAST PEORIA - Thetus I. "Woody" Siltman, 76, of East Peoria passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 17, 1944, in Canton to Woodrow B. and Maxine (Boggs) Siltman. He married Sally J. Leverton on June 18, 1966, in East Peoria. She survives.
Woody's memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. His visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., also on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dream Center in Peoria.
To view full obituary or to leave an online condolence for Woody's family, please visit www.remmertfuneralhome.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
