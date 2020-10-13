Thetus I. "Woody" Siltman
EAST PEORIA - Thetus I. "Woody" Siltman, 76, of East Peoria passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 17, 1944, in Canton to Woodrow B. and Maxine (Boggs) Siltman. He married Sally J. Leverton on June 18, 1966, in East Peoria. She survives.
Woody's memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. His visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., also on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dream Center in Peoria.
