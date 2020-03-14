Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Garcia Obituary
Thomas A. Garcia
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Thomas A. Garcia of Peoria Heights was born on November 10, 1949, and passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at age 70 in Peoria, Illinois.
He was the beloved son of the late Luis and Ruth Garcia, beloved partner of Virginia Lang, brother of Michael (Pat) Garcia, sister of Cindi (Kent) Fritz and the late brother Charles (Mary) Garcia. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Homes, 4800 S. 84th St., Greenfield, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Entombment will immediately follow at Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -