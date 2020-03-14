|
Thomas A. Garcia
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Thomas A. Garcia of Peoria Heights was born on November 10, 1949, and passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at age 70 in Peoria, Illinois.
He was the beloved son of the late Luis and Ruth Garcia, beloved partner of Virginia Lang, brother of Michael (Pat) Garcia, sister of Cindi (Kent) Fritz and the late brother Charles (Mary) Garcia. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Homes, 4800 S. 84th St., Greenfield, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Entombment will immediately follow at Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020