Thomas A. Stratton
PEORIA - Thomas A. Stratton, age 64, of Coon Rapids, MN, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Tom was selfless, passionate, and lived life with true integrity. Tom lived for sharing, supporting and caring for his family. Whether in Illinois, or now Minnesota, family was what was most important. Tom exuded passion for other activities that were a part of his life: friends, work, Chicago Bears, travel, Chicago cubs, golf and cooking, not necessarily in that order! Tom will be greatly missed by all!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Joan; and brother, James. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sharon; daughters, Stacy (Matthew) Turner, Michaela Stratton and Amber Stratton; grandchildren, Cortne Stratton, Devin Preston, Spencer Schwartz, Nolan Schwartz, Michael Turner and Ashlee Turner; siblings, Connie (Frank) Gauthier, Lindell (Becki) Stratton, Richard (Debbie) Stratton, Roger (Rozette) Stratton, Dale Jr. (Maria) Kirtley and Sue (Stephen) Stewart; beloved pets, Hannah and Wrigley; and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW., Coon Rapids, MN. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Coon Rapids VFW, immediately following the service.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019