Thomas Albert Phillips Jr.

PEORIA -- Thomas Albert Phillips Jr., aged 61, formerly of Peoria, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon.

Tom was born on May 5, 1959, in Springfield, Illinois, to the late Thomas A. and Carol (Doyle) Phillips. He graduated from Spalding high school in Peoria, Class of 1977. He attended Creighton University, and graduated as an X-Ray technician from St. Francis School of Radiology. Tom achieved many further certifications in his field, and worked as an X-Ray tech for over 40 years in Seattle, Washington, Eugene, Oregon, and Redding, California.

Tom married Chrissie Pester on July 2, 1994. He is survived by his wife, Chrissie Phillips of Eugene, Oregon, and 3 daughters, Maya Phillips and Kiri Phillips, of Seattle, Washington, and Roan Phillips of Eugene, Oregon. He is also survived by his 4 sisters, Susan (Matthew) Coker, Peoria Heights, IL,Sally Demmin, Peoria, IL, Mary (Bill) Thorpe, Peoria, IL, and Nancy (Pete) Katus, Peoria, IL, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tom will be remembered for his great sense of fun and mischief. Too many stories to tell here!

Private services will be announced in Eugene, Oregon, at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Sophia's Kitchen, 105 S. Richard Pryor Place, Peoria, IL, 61605

Tom, You will be missed by many, as you left us too soon. God Bless!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store