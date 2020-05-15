|
Thomas Beamer
WASHINGTON - Thomas C. Beamer Sr., 72 of Washington IL formerly of Davenport, IA passed away peacefully at OSF St. Francis Medical center in Peoria at 5:10 pm on Thursday, May 14, 2020, surrounded by family and went to be with his Lord.
Tom was born on November 27, 1947, in Davenport, IA, the son of William and Arloene (Sinclair) Beamer. He married Gail Mundy on November 23, 1968, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport, IA. They enjoyed 51 years of wonderful marriage.
He is survived by his wife, one son, Thomas Beamer, Jr. of Eureka, IL daughters, Julie (Chad) Farischon of Edmond, OK, Laurie Beamer of East Peoria, IL and Nicole (Jake) Cunliffe of Des Moines, IA as well as 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grand children. Also surviving are five siblings, Sue Beamer, Jerry Beamer, Jim Beamer, Dan Beamer all of Davenport, IA and Barb Else of Blue Grass, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom was a 1966 graduate of West High School in Davenport, IA, and attended Augustana College in Rock Island, IL, and St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA majoring in Business.
Tom enjoyed his career of 39 years at Caterpillar, where he worked in management positions at Davenport, Iowa, and Illinois facilities.
He enjoyed the outdoors-fishing, boating, bike riding, sports, gardening, as well as health and fitness, attending children and grandchildren's sporting events, volunteer work, bible studies, dedication to his church, spending time with his four children, eleven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport, IA, and St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. He served on the Church Council as Property Team Leader, usher, and volunteer work at the church as well as a community service outside the church.
He was known as a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, a steward to many as well as a good boss who enjoyed his work.
A private family burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. A celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association at http://webchicago.alsa.org/site/PageNavigator/CHI_7_donate.html or by mail at 220 W Huron St # 4003, Chicago, IL 60654. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with the arrangements, and notes of condolence may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020