Thomas C. Justus Sr.
MACKINAW - Thomas C. Justus Sr., 89, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at his home.
Tom was born on August 28, 1930, in Sevierville, TN, to Tom and Margaret Johnson Justus. He married Cindy Huette. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Allison (Andrew) Nelson of Normal; six sons, Thomas (Mary) Justus Jr. of Canton, Rodney (Linda) Justus of Mackinaw, Bryan Justus of Las Vegas, Dan (Teresa) Justus of Gilbert, AZ, Steve Justus of Tempe, AZ, and Andrew Justus of Morton; 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Tom was a Korean War Army veteran. Tom had been a pipe and boiler insulator over 34 years in the central Illinois area. He was a member of Mackinaw Christian Church, Mackinaw Masonic Lodge #132 AF&AM and Pipe and Insulators Local #17.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Mackinaw Christian Church. Pastor Judith Guy and Chaplin Dwight Winnett will speak. The family will greet friends two hours prior services Saturday. Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will be announced at a later date.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw in assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to TAPS Animal Shelter or his church.
Online condolences made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019