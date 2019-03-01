|
Thomas D. Coovert
WASHINGTON - Thomas D. "Tom" Coovert, 68, of Washington passed away at 1:39pm Thursday, February 28, 2019 at UnityPoint Health- Methodist in Peoria.
Tom was born April 26, 1950 in Shelby, OH to David and Mae Reber Coovert. He married Deon Stamm on June 14, 1969 at St. Patrick Church in Washington; she preceded him in death on July 5, 2015.
Surviving is one son, Anthony (Ann) Coovert of East Peoria; grandchildren, Jacob, Brogan, Corbin, Nate, and Skyllar; his mother, Mae Coovert of Tremont; and his siblings, Paul, Christopher, Michael, Robert, Patrick, Daniel, Mary Ann, and Denise.
He was also preceded in death by his father and son, Brian D. Coovert.
Tom graduated from Washington Community High School in 1968. He served in the US Air Force from 1968-1972 during the Vietnam War. He was a metallurgist at Caterpillar for 35 years, retiring in 2003. Tom enjoyed fishing at Kennel Lake and was an avid gun collector. His passion was his grandkids; he loved attending their games and spending time with them.
A funeral Mass for Tom will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Patrick Church in Washington. Father John Steffen will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7:00pm Monday, March 4, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington; a recitation of the rosary will follow the visitation. Interment will military honors will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial at Robein School.
Tom's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019