Thomas D. Halstead
PEKIN - Thomas D. Halstead, 85, of Pekin passed away at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections.
Tom was born on July 7, 1933, in Hookstown, PA, to Vernard and Lottie (Allison) Halstead. He married Jackolyn Haynes on November 15, 1956, in Newell, WV.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one great-grandson, Thomas; seven sisters, Grace, Alice, Isabel, Thelma, Marylou, Eunice and Shirley; and five brothers, John, Joseph, Charles, Clarence and Venard.
Surviving are his wife, Jackolyn of Pekin; four sons, Keith (Rebecca) Halstead of Swansea, IL, Martin (Melanie Monge) Halstead of Bend, OR, Doug (Dianna) Halstead of Pekin and Curt (Lisa) Halstead of Green Valley, IL; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Jackolyn, Nathan, Adam, Katlin, Martin, Allie, Courtney and Shelby; four great-grandchildren, Mia, Jackson, Mae and Smith; and one sister, Thelma Grey of Columbiana, OH.
Tom was a Korean War veteran of the Unites States Air Force. He was a truck driver for Davin Excavating for 35 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Teamster Local #627, Masonic Lodge #476 AF&AM in Manito and Pekin Moose Lodge #916. He loved wood carving, especially duck decoys.
Cremation will be accorded, with a celebration of life at a later date.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631.
To express condolences online, go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019