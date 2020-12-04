1/1
Deacon Thomas DeBernardis
1935 - 2020
Deacon Thomas DeBernardis
PEORIA - Deacon Thomas "Tom" N. DeBernardis, 85, of Peoria, IL passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Peoria.
He was born in Altoona, PA, July 10, 1935, son of the late Nazzareno and Maria (Turchetta) DeBernardis. On October 20, 1957, he married Betty Lou Hufstedler, of Walnut Ridge, AR, and they shared 63 years of marriage.
Surviving are his loving wife Betty; a daughter, Celeste Cecil of Peoria, IL; son Victor (Cathy) of Elmhurst, IL; son John (Julie) of Algonquin, IL; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Sylvia Dinardo; and two sisters-in-law, Anna and Irene DeBernardis; all from Altoona, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Celeste; and three brothers: Leonard, Benedict, and Joseph.
Tom was a graduate of Altoona High School and proudly served in the US Air Force. His career included Murray's, Graybar Electric, and retired from Duracell. He was ordained a Deacon on May 18, 2002 and served at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church of Peoria, IL.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, with a two hour prior visitation, beginning at 9:00 AM. Fr. Stephen Willard and Fr. Thomas Taylor will concelebrate. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
