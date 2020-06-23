Thomas E. Rohman Sr.
CHILLICOTHE - Thomas Edward Rohman Sr., age 87, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.
Thomas was born on July 17, 1932, in Peoria, IL, to Edward J. and Martha L. (Curtis) Rohman. He married Barbara I. Lytle on June 11, 1953, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years; his children, DeDe (Robert) Lindquist of Overland Park, KS, Nancy Grose of Chillicothe, Thomas (Laura) Rohman Jr. of Chillicothe, John (Patty) Rohman of Chillicothe, Susan (Curt) Grant of Shelbyville, IL, and Mary Ann (Pat) Auge of Chillicothe; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Connie Jo Oder of Danville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Curtis; and two granddaughters, Meagan and Ashley.
Thomas served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict before attending Bradley University. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for nine years and then was an engineer for Caterpillar, retiring in 1995. He was an active member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe, serving in the Men's Club, Finance Committee, and was a "Class Grandpa" for St. Edward School. Thomas was also instrumental in starting the FFA Program at Chillicothe High School. He was a life member of the Peoria Casting Club, and he enjoyed gardening and tinkering in his garage. Thomas loved his family and he enjoyed spending time with his children and many grandchildren.
Thomas was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife, "Bobbie." Their relationship was an example of unwavering love and devotion. He always demonstrated patience and flexibility, which was what he quoted was the key to a long loving marriage. Their marriage created a loving family that continued to grow over the years. He was a good father that raised his children with unconditional love and was always leading by example. He had a witty sense of humor that he would always make use of just at the right time to make everyone laugh. He was a respected member of the community and was always willing to lend a helping hand with a smile. He also enjoyed sharing a learning opportunity for anyone eager to learn and he did so with patience and understanding. He will be missed by many and remembered for his wittiness, his boundless patience, his infinite fortitude and his unfailing faith in God.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Father Matthew Deptula will be officiating. Covid restrictions for social distancing will be in effect for both the visitation and funeral Mass. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilylfunerals.com.
CHILLICOTHE - Thomas Edward Rohman Sr., age 87, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.
Thomas was born on July 17, 1932, in Peoria, IL, to Edward J. and Martha L. (Curtis) Rohman. He married Barbara I. Lytle on June 11, 1953, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years; his children, DeDe (Robert) Lindquist of Overland Park, KS, Nancy Grose of Chillicothe, Thomas (Laura) Rohman Jr. of Chillicothe, John (Patty) Rohman of Chillicothe, Susan (Curt) Grant of Shelbyville, IL, and Mary Ann (Pat) Auge of Chillicothe; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Connie Jo Oder of Danville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Curtis; and two granddaughters, Meagan and Ashley.
Thomas served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict before attending Bradley University. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for nine years and then was an engineer for Caterpillar, retiring in 1995. He was an active member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe, serving in the Men's Club, Finance Committee, and was a "Class Grandpa" for St. Edward School. Thomas was also instrumental in starting the FFA Program at Chillicothe High School. He was a life member of the Peoria Casting Club, and he enjoyed gardening and tinkering in his garage. Thomas loved his family and he enjoyed spending time with his children and many grandchildren.
Thomas was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife, "Bobbie." Their relationship was an example of unwavering love and devotion. He always demonstrated patience and flexibility, which was what he quoted was the key to a long loving marriage. Their marriage created a loving family that continued to grow over the years. He was a good father that raised his children with unconditional love and was always leading by example. He had a witty sense of humor that he would always make use of just at the right time to make everyone laugh. He was a respected member of the community and was always willing to lend a helping hand with a smile. He also enjoyed sharing a learning opportunity for anyone eager to learn and he did so with patience and understanding. He will be missed by many and remembered for his wittiness, his boundless patience, his infinite fortitude and his unfailing faith in God.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Father Matthew Deptula will be officiating. Covid restrictions for social distancing will be in effect for both the visitation and funeral Mass. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilylfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.